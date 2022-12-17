Underprivileged children take maiden flight trip from Chennai to Coimbatore

December 17, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“I was nervous. I had goosebumps all over when we landed. It was an unforgettable experience,” said P. Mohan (30), a B.A. and B.Ed. graduate preparing for competitive exams, who took his maiden flight trip from Chennai to Coimbatore on Saturday, under the Raindropss Charity Foundation’s ‘ Vaanamae Ellai‘ (Sky Is the Limit) initiative.

The Foundation selected 26 children from Sevalaya, Anandam Learning Center, Community Health Education Society and underprivileged students from the community, including a visually challenged person and a transperson. V. Monica, who studies B.Sc in Chennai, said this is her first air trip since her transition and that the journey was a safe one.

Collector G.S Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap welcomed the children at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Raindropss Managing Trustee Aravind Jayabal said this is the fourth edition of the initiative in the State and the second in Coimbatore.

They celebrated Christmas along during their travel from Chennai to Coimbatore. State Planning Commission member Sultan Ahmed Ismail, television celebrities, and volunteers accompanied the children while they were taken across the city to the Regional Science Centre and G.D Naidu Museum. Later, they left for Chennai in Cheran Express.

