Underpasses in Coimbatore city to have colour marks indicating water levels as a caution to vehicle users

Desilting of stormwater drains and sewage canals will be completed by the end of this month, says Minister V. Senthil Balaji

Published - October 15, 2024 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji (second left) inspected on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, areas where there was rain water stagnation in Coimbatore city.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji (second left) inspected on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, areas where there was rain water stagnation in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Coimbatore district administration will take up works immediately to colour mark water levels in underpasses in the city so that vehicles do not use them inadvertently during rain, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji.

The Minister told the media in Coimbatore on Tuesday, after inspecting a few locations and conducting a meeting with the officials, that the colour markings would indicate the type of vehicles that could use an underpass during rain, depending on the water level.

Further, whatsapp groups would be formed involving senior officials in the district, including the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials, for better coordination among them to take up works during the monsoon rain.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had issued guidelines on the precautions that should be taken by the district administrations across the State for the rain. Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also held department-wise meetings.

In Coimbatore, the district Collector and Commissioner had taken several precautions so that the public were not affected. Even on days when the city received six cm to eight cm rain in two hours, the water drained in a couple of hours and normal life was not affected for the public.

Since May this year, desilting of stormwater drains and sewage canals was going on and these would be completed by the end of this month. Further, the Corporation had identified six locations where it would work to avoid water stagnation.

Coimbatore Corporation sends list of 15 locations to the Revenue Department for installation of rain gauge devices

In the Tangedco, teams were formed in every district to respond to emergency situations. The focus would be to ensure uninterrupted power supply and no risk to human life. The public should also be alert and cautious, he said. If there was any electricity-related requirement during rain, the residents should dial 9498794987.

