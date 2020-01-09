Coimbatore

Underpass work at Peelamedu to commence soon: MP

The construction of rail underpass at Peelamedu Railway Station is expected to commence soon, said Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on Tuesday.

The MP met with U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division in Salem, on Tuesday. Mr. Natarajan said in a statement that the Salem Division will construct an underpass for Peelamedu Railway Station at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.5 crore. “It was assured [during the meeting] that these works will begin in March,” Mr. Natarajan said.

Salem Division has also sent a proposal to the Railway Board for the long-pending demand for a night train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Mr. Natarajan said.

Other demands mentioned during the meeting include train services to Rameswaram via Pollachi, special trains from Coimbatore to southern districts for Pongal and improving the infrastructure at the Coimbatore North Railway Station.

