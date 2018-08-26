Underground power cable works begin in Old Corporation areas

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani (third left), Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan (second left) and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan (left) inaugurating the underground electricity cable works in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Soon all the overhead electric cable lines in the Old Corporation limits will be converted into underground cables as works have began at ₹ 58.96 crore here on Saturday.

Under the Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Central Government for urban distribution system strengthening, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is implementing the scheme in Erode, Karungalpalayam, Market, Surampatti, Sathy Road, Veerappanchatiram, Collectorate, Marapalam, Periyar Nagar and Fire Service areas to benefit 91,275 service connections. The scheme is implemented with 60% contribution by the Centre and 40% by the State Government. The main objective of the scheme is to reduce transmission loss, and faults and provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Under the scheme, high tension lines would be converted into underground cables for 69.11 km, overhead lines of 92.33 km would be converted apart from conversion of 617.48 km of house service connections as underground cables.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan inaugurated the works. The works are expected to be completed in two years.

M. Chandrasekar, Chief Engineer, Distribution, Erode Region, said that Tamil Nadu was allotted ₹ 1,800 crore to implement the scheme, of which the region was allotted ₹ 161.27 crore. He said that cooperation by various departments, for digging roads and traffic management, would ensure the scheme was completed on time.

“Since all the electric posts will be removed, there will be more space for road users,” he said. Also, the city, selected under the Smart City Mission, would be beautified without overhead cables, he added.