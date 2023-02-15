Underground drainage, water supply a constant issue in Ward 13 of Coimbatore Corporation

February 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“We have no ditches dug by the Corporation in this lane near the railway track. We cut a line ourselves to divert sewage on to the road. Many houses in this area need a drainage line,” said N.K. Aarusamy (56), who lives with his wife in the Nanjegoundenpudur area of Ward 13 under the Corporation. He said the area is close to the track here, so housing infrastructure, water connections and drainage lines have been a constant issue.

Another resident of K.K. Nagar requesting anonymity said, “Even near the G.N Mills and Mettupalayam Road, the civic body is yet to lay drainage lines. To add to this, the water connection is also very limited. We receive water from the tank in Urundampalayam once in 10 days and drinking water once in eight days, sometimes more than eight days. In summer, it gets tougher.”

“Mill workers living in shacks sometimes just collect the waste water and spill it out on the roads, which is unhygienic, fetid and even inhuman,” she added.

In the 1990s, the old town had culverts cut on the mud roads. Presently, many locals in several parts including Sedam Thottam, Raghavendra Colony, K.K Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar, areas near the Kongunadu Arts and Science College and the Mettupalayam Road close to G.N Mills have dug ditches by themselves and are in dire need of underground drainage (UGD) system.

Officials in the civic body said the work to lay UGD pipelines will be taken up after works on the State Highway roads are completed.

Councillor N. Sumathi said of the 63 nagars in the ward, 10 currently have a drainage system that was set up nearly 15 years ago.

Lack of amenities

The ward also lacks public toilet, primary or urban health centre and a school library.

Ms. Sumathi said the ward is earmarked as a ‘reservation ward’ for the SC/ST community. The Corporation is yet to release special funds of ₹1-2 crore, she said.