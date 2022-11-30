Underground drainage top priority of Chinnavedampatti residents

November 30, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Residents and councillor of Chinnavedampatti in Ward-3 of Coimbatore Corporation have urged the authorities concerned to take up the underground drainage work on a priority basis.

The ward includes areas such as Chinnavedampatti and Chinna Mettupalayam, which formed a part of the erstwhile Chinnavedampatti Town panchayat and annexed to Coimbatore Corporation in 2011. Like any other added area, the residents of ward-3 in the North Zone continue to suffer without underground drainage.

S. Kavitha, councillor, said small channels were dug up in the past for free flow of sewage in a few areas. Those were not designed properly. Lack of appropriate outlet forced the sewage to stagnate on the sides of the road. She said that though we have taken up re-works in a few areas, the permanent solution to the ward would be the installation of underground drainage.

The condition of roads in the ward is another major issue. The Athipalayam main road and the roads in a few residential layouts are severely damaged, says M. Suresh Kumar, a resident.

According to Mr. Suresh Kumar, the Children’s Park in Kurinji Nagar, created under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, has remained in a state of neglect. A proposal to renovate the park has been submitted to the corporation, said the councillor.

The supply of drinking water is another major issue that the ward residents face. Though the area gets water supply from the Pilloor connection, the residents get drinking water once in 10 to 12 days. Unauthorised dumping of garbage along Athipalayam road is another concern of the ward residents.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that regarding the underground drainage works in the added areas, the civic body has forwarded a proposal to the State government and awaits approval.

Regarding unauthorised dumping of garbage, the Commissioner said that recently the civic body conducted a drive to clean the entire stretch of Athipalayam road. The Corporation would prevent unauthorised dumping by increasing vigil in the area.

North Zone Chairperson V. Kathirvel said works are under way to lay the damaged roads, particularly the main roads in the zone under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund..

(write to thcbereporting@gmail.com on requirements or issues in your ward)