Under sports quota, 100 players will get government jobs soon, says School Education Minister

Published - September 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspecting a panchayat union primary school at Oviyampalayam near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that under the sports quota, 100 players, who won in national and international games, would get government jobs soon.

On Thursday, Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed medals and certificates of appreciation to students who won in the district-level games, at a private college in Keerambur.

At the function, Mr. Anbil Mahesh said Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had been implementing many new schemes and conducting various international games such as Chess Olympiad and Formula 4 night street race and bringing pride to Tamil Nadu. When the students won prizes, it not only made the school or the district proud, but would also bring pride to the whole country. Considering this, Khelo India games were conducted in Tamil Nadu, in which the State got second place in the country, the Minister added.

He said sports taught good quality, patience, self-confidence, and decision-making capacity to students. Steps had been taken to create play grounds in every Assembly constituency. Sports equipment was provided to over 12,000 villages, the Minister added.

District Collector S. Uma, MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials participated.

Earlier, in the morning, the Minister made a surprise visit to a panchayat union primary school at Oviyampalayam that comes under the Paramathi Velur Assembly constituency. He interacted with the students who ate the breakfast provided in the school. The Minister also inspected the facilities at the school.

