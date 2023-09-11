Under Pudhumai Penn Scheme, ₹15.20 crore distributed to beneficiaries in Salem

September 11, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Salem

Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, a sum of ₹15.20 crore has been distributed to 16,008 college students in the past one year, and the number of students joining higher education increased by 4.12% in the past one year, in Salem district.

To provide high-quality higher education for economically underprivileged female students, to encourage female students to pursue higher education, and curb child marriage, the Tamil Nadu government introduced the Pudhumai Penn Scheme. Under this scheme, ₹1,000 is provided to female students who are enrolled in government-run educational institutions. The assistance will be transferred directly to the student’s bank account. The assistance will continue until they complete their undergraduation, diploma, ITI, or other recognised degrees.

Under this scheme, female students who studied classes VI to XII in government schools are eligible. The government schools include schools run by various departments like Adi Dravidar Welfare, and Panchayat Union Primary and Middle Schools. Similarly, students who studied in private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) scheme from classes VI to VIII and then studied at the government schools from classes IX to XII are also eligible.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam said, under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, a total of 16,008 students received ₹15.20 crore in the past year, including 7,994 students receiving ₹9.59 crore in the first phase and 8,014 students receiving ₹5.60 crore in the second phase. In Salem district, a total of 20,391 students (48.50%) were admitted for higher education in 2021–22. In 2022–23, a total of 22,123 (52.62%) students joined higher education, which is 4.12% higher than the past year’s percentage in Salem district, Mr. Karmegam added.

