HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Under Pudhumai Penn Scheme, ₹15.20 crore distributed to beneficiaries in Salem

September 11, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, a sum of ₹15.20 crore has been distributed to 16,008 college students in the past one year, and the number of students joining higher education increased by 4.12% in the past one year, in Salem district.

To provide high-quality higher education for economically underprivileged female students, to encourage female students to pursue higher education, and curb child marriage, the Tamil Nadu government introduced the Pudhumai Penn Scheme. Under this scheme, ₹1,000 is provided to female students who are enrolled in government-run educational institutions. The assistance will be transferred directly to the student’s bank account. The assistance will continue until they complete their undergraduation, diploma, ITI, or other recognised degrees.

Under this scheme, female students who studied classes VI to XII in government schools are eligible. The government schools include schools run by various departments like Adi Dravidar Welfare, and Panchayat Union Primary and Middle Schools. Similarly, students who studied in private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) scheme from classes VI to VIII and then studied at the government schools from classes IX to XII are also eligible.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam said, under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, a total of 16,008 students received ₹15.20 crore in the past year, including 7,994 students receiving ₹9.59 crore in the first phase and 8,014 students receiving ₹5.60 crore in the second phase. In Salem district, a total of 20,391 students (48.50%) were admitted for higher education in 2021–22. In 2022–23, a total of 22,123 (52.62%) students joined higher education, which is 4.12% higher than the past year’s percentage in Salem district, Mr. Karmegam added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.