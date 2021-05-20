Uncharacteristic lack of fanfare for CM’s visit

Coimbatore

20 May 2021 22:16 IST

While the visit of a Chief Minister to a district would usually prompt the party cadre to decorate the streets with flags and banners, the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Thursday was marked by an uncharacteristic lack of fanfare following his instructions to not organise receptions amid the second COVID-19 wave.

On Wednesday, Mr. Stalin requested DMK members to not attempt to meet him during his visits and to abstain from putting up party flags and banners at any of the locations, to prevent overcrowding and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister spent less than two hours in Salem district, during which he stopped to meet the public near the Salem Steel Plant to receive petitions and even made an impromptu visit to a primary health centre in Magudanchavadi. However, there were no meetings with party functionaries or any decorations along the route.

In Tiruppur district, Mr. Stalin spent less than 30 minutes at the Netaji Apparel Park in Ettiveerampalayam, where he launched the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. The Perumanallur Bypass Road that led to the venue did not sport any decorations on behalf of the DMK. The situation was similar in Coimbatore, where he inspected the COVID-19 care centres at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex and Kumaraguru Institutions on Thursday evening.

Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, who is also the DMK’s Tiruppur central district in-charge, said that the party cadre were initially keen to provide a grand reception to Mr. Stalin in Tiruppur district, but refrained from doing so in adherence to his instructions. “Although they were a little disappointed, [Mr. Stalin’s visit] was still like the Deepavali festival for them,” he said.