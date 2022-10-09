Uncertainty over construction of flyover at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 09, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Singanallur junction flyover project is reportedly put on hold because a metro rail has been proposed for Coimbatore city.  | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

One of the much-awaited infrastructure projects of Coimbatore - a flyover at Singanallur junction - is facing uncertainty, reportedly because of the proposed metro rail scheme for the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the NH wing of the State Highways Department called for financial bids to construct the flyover after the technical bid was finalised. But, it is yet to finalise the financial bids received.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned the project. A four-lane flyover was planned for two km across the Singanallur junction at ₹141 crore.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said there were reports that the project was put on hold because a metro rail has been proposed for the city. The Central government had approved the project, based on the recommendation of the State Highways Department, because Singanallur junction is a “black spot” witnessing a large number of accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a busy area with heavy vehicle movement and a flyover is needed to manage the traffic at the junction. The project does not involve land acquisition, he said.

The Ramanathapuram junction and Ondipudur, located on the same stretch, have flyovers. Thus, even if the metro rail project is to be implemented, land can be acquired and whatever solution is arrived at for Ondipudur and Ramanathapuram can be adopted at Singanallur too, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The metro rail is not a substitute for a flyover. The flyover project should not be put on hold now when it is in the final stage for implementation,” he said. The consumer organisation will appeal to the Union and State governments to implement the flyover project without further delay, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
public works & infrastructure
civic infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app