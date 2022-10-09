Uncertainty over construction of flyover at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore

The Singanallur junction flyover project is reportedly put on hold because a metro rail has been proposed for Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

One of the much-awaited infrastructure projects of Coimbatore - a flyover at Singanallur junction - is facing uncertainty, reportedly because of the proposed metro rail scheme for the city.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the NH wing of the State Highways Department called for financial bids to construct the flyover after the technical bid was finalised. But, it is yet to finalise the financial bids received.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned the project. A four-lane flyover was planned for two km across the Singanallur junction at ₹141 crore.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said there were reports that the project was put on hold because a metro rail has been proposed for the city. The Central government had approved the project, based on the recommendation of the State Highways Department, because Singanallur junction is a “black spot” witnessing a large number of accidents.

It is a busy area with heavy vehicle movement and a flyover is needed to manage the traffic at the junction. The project does not involve land acquisition, he said.

The Ramanathapuram junction and Ondipudur, located on the same stretch, have flyovers. Thus, even if the metro rail project is to be implemented, land can be acquired and whatever solution is arrived at for Ondipudur and Ramanathapuram can be adopted at Singanallur too, he said.

“The metro rail is not a substitute for a flyover. The flyover project should not be put on hold now when it is in the final stage for implementation,” he said. The consumer organisation will appeal to the Union and State governments to implement the flyover project without further delay, he added.