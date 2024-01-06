Uncertainty continues over launch of Coimbatore metro rail project

January 06, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There is no clarity on whether or not the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project will take off during 2024.

Having submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the first of three phases on July 14, 2023, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has not yet received a nod from the State Government, it has come to light through an Right to Information (RTI) query.

The DPR was prepared by Systra, one of the world’s leading engineering and consulting groups specialised in public transport and mobility solutions, after the Budgetary allotment.

The CMRL has, however, not provided a direct reply to the query raised by Coimbatore-based RTI activist V. Balasubramanian as to whether the Germany’s KfW Development Bank, the funding agency, has backed off from the project.

The questions on the land acquisition and alignment, and the date of commencement of the project were also not answered.

Earlier, the CMRL had estimated requirement of about 38-40 acres for the depots and 35 acres for the carriageway, and a duration of three-and-a-half years for completion from the date of start.

Since the Central Government has also not provided any commitment on funding for the project, there are apprehensions among the travelling public that the long-awaited project will remain a non-starter if the stakeholders - both Central and State governments - do not get their acts together.

Representatives of trade and industry bodies emphasise that the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project that would connect Coimbatore and Podanur Railway Junctions, the Ukkadam and Gandhipuram bus stands, the Vellalore bus terminal, the Coimbatore airport, and all other main transportation hubs was imperative for further pushing the economic growth of the region.