GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uncertainty continues over launch of Coimbatore metro rail project

January 06, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

There is no clarity on whether or not the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project will take off during 2024.

Having submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the first of three phases on July 14, 2023, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has not yet received a nod from the State Government, it has come to light through an Right to Information (RTI) query.

The DPR was prepared by Systra, one of the world’s leading engineering and consulting groups specialised in public transport and mobility solutions, after the Budgetary allotment.

The CMRL has, however, not provided a direct reply to the query raised by Coimbatore-based RTI activist V. Balasubramanian as to whether the Germany’s KfW Development Bank, the funding agency, has backed off from the project.

The questions on the land acquisition and alignment, and the date of commencement of the project were also not answered.

Earlier, the CMRL had estimated requirement of about 38-40 acres for the depots and 35 acres for the carriageway, and a duration of three-and-a-half years for completion from the date of start.

Since the Central Government has also not provided any commitment on funding for the project, there are apprehensions among the travelling public that the long-awaited project will remain a non-starter if the stakeholders - both Central and State governments - do not get their acts together.

Representatives of trade and industry bodies emphasise that the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project that would connect Coimbatore and Podanur Railway Junctions, the Ukkadam and Gandhipuram bus stands, the Vellalore bus terminal, the Coimbatore airport, and all other main transportation hubs was imperative for further pushing the economic growth of the region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.