Unauthorised playschools in Coimbatore city to be streamlined

January 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Action against over 400 playschools operating without authorisation in the district will be taken soon, said R. Geetha, an academic officer private schools in Coimbatore.

The School Education Department recently issued a direction to nurseries, playschools and kindergartens to acquire recognition under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, in addition to cracking down on these institutions operating sans proper infrastructure.

“A network similar to the Educational Management Information System is expected to be formed for playschools to level them up to that of matriculation, Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. So, all the playschools that lack the regulations like CCTV cameras, infrastructure, staff etc., will be identified, assessed and streamlined by the School Education Department,” she told The Hindu.

Apart from meeting the minimum safety standards and having well-trained tutors, the teacher backgrounds, fire safety norms and renewal certificates will also be additionally checked to avoid mishaps, Ms. Geetha added. “Many may be functioning from houses or just a room in complexes or may have upgraded or included Class I without certification, all of which are against the rules. They will be corrected and structured by the Department, soon,” she said.

CONNECT WITH US