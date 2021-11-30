Unauthorised parking turns smart road at Periyar Nagar in Erode chaotic

Erode

30 November 2021 23:33 IST

With the footpath on both sides of Periyar Nagar Chidambaram Colony Road consuming 16 metres of the total road width of 40 metres, unauthorised parking of cars on the road leave little space for vehicles to move on the stretch causing frequent traffic congestion.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Erode Corporation is developing Kalaimagal School Road, Jeevanandam Road, Old Poondurai Road and Periyar Nagar Chidambaram Colony Road as smart roads at a total cost of ₹ 41.30 crore. The roads were designed with footpaths on both the sides and underground pipeline systems were made. Work on all the four roads is nearing completion.

But traffic congestion is common now in Periyar Nagar where platforms, each measuring eight metres, were constructed on both sides of the road thus reducing the available space for vehicles to move. Two major hospitals were located in the area that has no parking space for vehicles on its premises. Hence, the public who come to the hospitals park their two-wheelers and cars on both sides of the road. “Less than 10 metre road space is available for vehicles in both the directions to move causing frequent congestion”, said M. Kumaresan, who works in a private company. “Not many are using the platforms and hence its width should be reduced”, he said. “A permanent solution would be to construct a multiple parking lot in the area”, he added.

Corporation officials said that as per the guidelines, the footpath should have a width of 1.5 metres to 1.8 metres depending on the total road width in the particular stretch. “The issue is being discussed and steps would be taken so that the road is optimally utilised”, they added.