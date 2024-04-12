GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unauthorised building sealed in Udhagamandalam

April 12, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Udhagamandalam Municipality on Thursday sealed a building that was being constructed with a forged permit. According to the officials, the building located in Upper Bazaar was sealed by the Municipality earlier. The owner of the building, identified as Xavier, is said to have forged a building permit and begun constructing it when it was noticed by Commissioner P. Yegaraj, who conducted an inspection. The building was sealed by the officials who said that a police complaint would be filed against Xavier for forging the permit.

