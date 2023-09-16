Unaccounted money, valuables seized from construction firm in Coimbatore during IT raid shifted to bank vault

September 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Unaccounted money and valuables confiscated during income tax raids during the last three days at a construction company based in Vadavalli was reportedly taken to the vault of SBI near railway station on Saturday for safe-keeping.

A seven-member IT team transported the cash and valuables in three suitcases from the construction firm in a car under the protection of armed police, sources said.

Elderly woman ends life

COIMBATORE An elderly woman at Sellamal Nagar in Pollachi West limits ended her life reportedly due to restlessness caused by lack of sleep for the last few days.

Police sources said the body of Banumathi (63), wife of a retired employee of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, was found floating in a tank near the house.

The Pollachi West police have registered a case under Section 174 Cr. P.C.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Jewellery stolen from temple

COIMBATORE Unidentified intruders reportedly took away gold jewelry adorned on the statue of the deity at the Sri Bhagavathiamman Temple in Keel Kathavukarai near Annur.

According to a complaint lodged by the temple authorites with the Annur police, 1.5 sovereign nose stud and a one sovereign ear rings were found stolen.

The Annur police have registered a case.

