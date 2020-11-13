Unaccounted money seized

Officials with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹ 1.53 lakh in a raid conducted at the office of the Deputy Director and Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health here on Thursday.

A release issued by the DVAC said the raid was conducted along with officials from the District Inspection Cell. DVAC registered a case against two officials and a broker.

The release said such surprise checks were conducted at 14 offices of Industrial Safety and Health and other government offices in Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tiruchi, Karur and Virudhunagar districts. Unaccounted money to the tune of ₹16.08 lakh was seized from the offices in five districts, said the release.

It was also found that government servants in these offices obtained gift boxes of sweets and firecrackers in violation of various rules and regulations.