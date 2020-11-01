Unaccounted money, gold seized in Salem

Salem

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the residence of Deputy Inspector General (Registration), Salem zone, on Sunday and seized ₹ 3.20 lakh in unaccounted cash and over 30 sovereigns of gold.

According to DVAC sleuths, V. Anand was the DIG(Registration) for Salem zone including Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts and he was transferred to Cuddalore recently. He was relieved from his office on Saturday, and had allegedly received gifts at his house near Fairlands.

Based on a tip-off, DVAC team led by ADSP Chandramouli raided the house during the early hours of Sunday and seized ₹3.20 lakh and 34 gold coins, each weighing one sovereign. A case has been registered.

