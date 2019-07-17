Unaccounted money: DVAC books five

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday registered a case against five staff of the sub-registrar office near Ganapathy in connection with the recovery of unaccounted money of ₹ 79,000 during a raid on Monday.

DVAC sources said that a case was registered against Amsaveni (43), sub-registrar in-charge, assistants Logathal (50), Chamundeswari (50), junior assistant Venkateswari (38) and office assistant Thiagarajan (58).

They were booked for offences under Sections 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 41 and 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A DVAC official said that the total amount of ₹ 79,000 was recovered from the five accused during the raid. They had allegedly accepted them as bribe from people who had visited the office for various works on Monday.

The official said that the accused were not arrested for the offences and added that a charge-sheet would be filed against them before the court at the earliest.

Special Correspondent from Dharmapuri adds

A Block Education Officer (BEO) and her assistant were arrested by the DVAC sleuths here on Tuesday.

Meena (46), an English teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Sikkampatty here, was on sick leave from February to May. She was not paid salaries for April and May. To follow-up on the release of her salary, Meena had approached BEO Sahayarani.

The BEO’s assistant, Kumaresan, had demanded ₹3000 for Sahayarani and ₹2,000 for himself. Meena lodged a complaint with the DVAC and a trap was laid. On Tuesday, Meena handed over ₹5,000 to Kumaresan at the BEO’s office, and Kumaresan handed over ₹3,000 to Ms. Sahayarani. The DVAC sleuths caught them red handed.