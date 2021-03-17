Unaccounted cash seized

Election officials on Wednesday seized ₹35.50 lakh unaccounted cash from a fruit wholesaler in Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team checked a car and found the cash in the vehicle. Since, the trader did not have any valid documents, the money was seized and taken to the office of the Returning Officer. Later, the cash was deposited in the treasury.

In Anthiyur Assembly constituency, Static Surveillance Team members checked a lorry at Moongilpatti village and found ₹1,58,400 lakh without any documents. The cash was taken to the office of the Returning Officer and later handed over to the sub-treasury.

In Bhavani Assembly constituency, members of flying squad seized ₹70,000 from a two-wheeler rider at Tayirpalayam Pirivu on the Bhavani – Kavindapadi Road.