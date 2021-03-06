Coimbatore

Unaccounted cash seized

Members of flying squads seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹4.97 lakh from two persons in the district here on Friday.

During a vehicle check near Roundabout at Nambiyur Bus Stand, a flying surveillance team found a person with ₹4 lakh for which he was not in possession of any documents. Likewise, another team seized ₹97,000 without documents from a person at Tayirpalayam Pirivu on the Bhavani – Kavundapadi Road here.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan asked the public, traders and business people to carry documents, if they are carrying cash of over ₹50,000. He requested them to opt for digital transactions to prevent carrying cash. He said that election-related complaints can be lodged at the toll free numbers, 18004250424 or 1950 and at the election control room numbers at 0424-2257901, 2256782, 2251863 or 2256524.

