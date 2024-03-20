GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur

March 20, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials in Tiruppur on Tuesday seized ₹48,75,200 in unaccounted cash from a resident of Vellakovil, who was heading to Kerala.

A static surveillance team intercepted a vehicle near Nallur on Kangayam Road on Tuesday. Upon enquiry, the man in the vehicle, R. K. Williams (42), claimed that the cash was obtained from the sale of a property, but was unable to produce any supporting documents.

In a similar incident, Easwaran from Kovil Veethi was found carrying ₹75,200 without proper documentation.

Returning Officer Pavan Kumar, who is overseeing the electoral process in Tiruppur, stressed on the importance of adhering to model code of conduct. A total of 64 flying squads have been established to monitor and seize unaccounted cash.

