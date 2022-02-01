Unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

01 February 2022 21:35 IST

Flying squad officials on Monday seized over ₹8 lakh unaccounted cash within Tiruppur Corporation limits.

Corporation officials said a man was stopped by the flying squad at Kanakkampalayam during a vehicle check around 9.30 a.m., and officials found ₹7.4 lakh in his vehicle. The officials seized the cash as the man allegedly failed to produce valid documents.

Subsequently, flying squad officials seized ₹1,02,500 from another man at Kolathupalayam around 12.05 p.m., according to the Corporation.