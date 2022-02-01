Coimbatore

Unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur

Flying squad officials on Monday seized over ₹8 lakh unaccounted cash within Tiruppur Corporation limits.

No documents

Corporation officials said a man was stopped by the flying squad at Kanakkampalayam during a vehicle check around 9.30 a.m., and officials found ₹7.4 lakh in his vehicle. The officials seized the cash as the man allegedly failed to produce valid documents.

Subsequently, flying squad officials seized ₹1,02,500 from another man at Kolathupalayam around 12.05 p.m., according to the Corporation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 10:39:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/unaccounted-cash-seized-in-tiruppur/article38360603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY