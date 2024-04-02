ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted cash seized in Salem

April 02, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squad officials on Tuesday seized ₹16.86 lakh in unaccounted cash from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) district secretary Shanmugam on Tuesday.

The officials were engaged in vehicle checkups at Vazhapadi when they intercepted a bike and, upon checking, found ₹16.86 lakh in cash. The person driving the bike was identified as Shanmugam, resident of Ezhil Nagar and district secretary of AMMK Salem East District. Mr. Shanmugam, who owns two petrol bunks, claimed the money was collected from the bunks, but owing to insufficient documents, the cash was seized and handed over to Vazhapadi Tahsildar Jayanthi.

