GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash seized in Salem

April 02, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squad officials on Tuesday seized ₹16.86 lakh in unaccounted cash from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) district secretary Shanmugam on Tuesday.

The officials were engaged in vehicle checkups at Vazhapadi when they intercepted a bike and, upon checking, found ₹16.86 lakh in cash. The person driving the bike was identified as Shanmugam, resident of Ezhil Nagar and district secretary of AMMK Salem East District. Mr. Shanmugam, who owns two petrol bunks, claimed the money was collected from the bunks, but owing to insufficient documents, the cash was seized and handed over to Vazhapadi Tahsildar Jayanthi.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.