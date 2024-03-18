ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted cash seized in Salem

March 18, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The flying squad officials seized ₹3 lakh unaccounted cash on Monday.

Officials engaged in vehicle check at the Belur bus stand near Vazhapadi found the unaccounted cash kept in the car owned by A. Manickam (52), a resident of Karumandurai, and seized it. Mr. Manickam claimed that the cash was the price of coffee beans he sold that was cultivated on his estate in Yercaud. As he was unable to provide documents for his claims, the officials seized the cash. Similarly, during a vehicle check at Ammapet-Kumaragiri Road, the flying squad officials stopped a mini van, found one tonne of ration rice in the vehicle and handed over the vehicle and the driver, Mohanraj alias Ravi (35) to the Civil Supplies CID officials.

