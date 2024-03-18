GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash seized in Salem

March 18, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The flying squad officials seized ₹3 lakh unaccounted cash on Monday.

Officials engaged in vehicle check at the Belur bus stand near Vazhapadi found the unaccounted cash kept in the car owned by A. Manickam (52), a resident of Karumandurai, and seized it. Mr. Manickam claimed that the cash was the price of coffee beans he sold that was cultivated on his estate in Yercaud. As he was unable to provide documents for his claims, the officials seized the cash. Similarly, during a vehicle check at Ammapet-Kumaragiri Road, the flying squad officials stopped a mini van, found one tonne of ration rice in the vehicle and handed over the vehicle and the driver, Mohanraj alias Ravi (35) to the Civil Supplies CID officials.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.