March 22, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials on Friday seized cash that was transported without valid documents in the district.

During a vehicle check at Karungalpalayam check post, officials seized ₹1.15 lakh from a person, while ₹75,000 was seized from another person at Thirunagar Colony. Likewise, officials seized ₹1.86 lakh from a person at Sampath Nagar. In Gobichettipalayam, officials seized ₹3 lakh from a person at Kullampalayam Pirivu. Likewise, officials seized ₹84,000 from a person in the city.