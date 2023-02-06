ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted cash seized in Erode

February 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer counting the cash seized during a vehicle check in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Election officials, on Monday, seized ₹2.86 lakh in unaccounted cash from two persons in Erode.

Members of a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a car at Marapalam near Kallukadaimedu and found ₹1,45,500 cash in the vehicle. The man in the car, who runs an electrical shop, did not have valid documents for the cash that he was carrying. The team seized the cash and handed it over to Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. Later, the money was deposited in the treasury.

Similarly, members of a Flying Surveillance Team intercepted a two-wheeler near GH Roundabout on the Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and found ₹1,40,500 cash. The rider was a sales representative and was taking the money collected from medical shops to his office. The money was seized, as there were no supporting documents.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure that they have valid documents when carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.

