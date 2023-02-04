HamberMenu
Unaccounted cash seized in Erode

February 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹67,700 from a finance company staff here on Saturday.

Members of a Static Surveillance Team intercepted a two-wheeler on Surampatti Four Road and found cash in the vehicle. The 36-year-old man could not produce any documents for the cash he was carrying and the team seized the cash and handed it over to Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. Later, the money was deposited at the treasury.

So far, the teams have seized cash amounting to ₹13.49 lakh for want of documents since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18. The teams have also seized liquor bottles, tobacco and ganja during vehicle checks.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.

