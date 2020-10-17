Unaccounted cash seized in DVAC raids

Officials under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted surprise raids at government offices in Salem and Namakkal and seized over ₹7 lakh of unaccounted cash.

In Salem, raids were conducted at the office of sub-registrar in Sooramangalam. A team led by Chandramouli, ADSP, DVAC, conducted the raids that started on Friday evening and continued till early hours of Saturday. The officials seized about ₹2.53 lakh of unaccounted cash. According to the officials, majority of the amount were stashed at the records room. A case has been registered against sub-registrar Kanagaraj and two office staff.

In Namakkal, DVAC officials led by DSP A.T. Jaikumar raided the office of District Town and Country Planning since Friday evening and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹ 5,25,730. A case has been registered against R. Ramani, Assistant Director, and other staff at the office.

Our Special Correspondent adds from Krishnagiri

DVAC slueths seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹2.14 lakh from the Road Transport Office checkpost near the inter-State border at Zuzuvadi. The cash was found stacked under a table. The outpost is mandated with giving temporary permits for vehicles crossing the border into Tamil Nadu and across the border into Karnataka.

The DVAC is questioning the Motor Vehicles Inspector and assistant inspector over the seizure.