Unaccounted cash seized in DVAC raids in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Unaccounted money to the tune of over ₹ 1.1 lakh was seized in surprise raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) at two locations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Friday.

In Coimbatore district, the DVAC sleuths raided the checkpost of the Road Transport Authority for outbound vehicles at KG Chavadi on Palakkad Road and seized ₹ 32,680 in unaccounted cash.

A DVAC team searched the taluk office at Uthukuli in Tiruppur district and seized unaccounted cash of ₹ 80,000. Further investigation into the searches and seizures were on, said a press release.