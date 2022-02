Coimbatore

04 February 2022 19:38 IST

A flying squad constituted by the Coimbatore Corporation to check movement of unaccounted cash had on Thursday evening seized ₹ 1.30 lakh from a person near Aravan Kovil on Vellalore Road in Singanallur. The officials deposited the money in the sub treasury in Race Course, said a note from the Corporation.

