A flying squad constituted by the Coimbatore Corporation to check movement of unaccounted cash had on Thursday evening seized ₹ 1.30 lakh from a person near Aravan Kovil on Vellalore Road in Singanallur. The officials deposited the money in the sub treasury in Race Course, said a note from the Corporation.
Unaccounted cash seized in Coimbatore
Coimbatore ,
February 04, 2022 19:38 IST
