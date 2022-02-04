Coimbatore

Unaccounted cash seized in Coimbatore

A flying squad constituted by the Coimbatore Corporation to check movement of unaccounted cash had on Thursday evening seized ₹ 1.30 lakh from a person near Aravan Kovil on Vellalore Road in Singanallur. The officials deposited the money in the sub treasury in Race Course, said a note from the Corporation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 8:43:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/unaccounted-cash-seized-in-coimbatore/article38377969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY