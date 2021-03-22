Unaccounted cash seized in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore

22 March 2021 23:57 IST

Flying and static surveillance squads in six of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district seized ₹ 1.12 crore on Monday.

A team in Singanallur seized ₹ 1.03 crore from a van for want of proper documents. Sources said that though the persons in the van were officials of a nationalised bank and were carrying cash along with a private cash management agency to refill cash in ATMs, they did not have proper documents. Besides, there was mismatch between the registration number of the vehicle, as mentioned in the paper, and the vehicle used. Following the seizure, the team alerted the Singanallur returning officer and on his instruction deposited the cash in the district treasury. Sources said the bank officials approached the District Election Officer to have the cash released and they were asked to return with proper papers.

Cash seized in other areas were: ₹ 83,000 in Sulur, ₹ 2.06 lakh in Kavundampalayam, ₹ 58,000 in Kinathukadavu, ₹ 3.38 lakh in Pollachi and ₹ 2.42 lakh in Valparai.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police seized over ₹ 1.11 crore from a mini-van at Kulathupalayam check-post in Tiruppur North constituency on Monday.

A police team stopped the mini-van at around 7 p.m. at the check post and found ₹ 1,11,17,200 inside the vehicle. The driver had told the police that the cash belonged to a Kerala-based private jewellery company and it was being transported by a private cash management firm to deposit in the bank.

However, no documents were found to prove these claims, sources said.

Tiruppur Central police seized ₹ 10.66 lakh in unaccounted cash at a police check-post in Andipalayam within Palladam constituency. The police said that the cash was seized from a car that was driven by one Balakrishnan (50), who claimed that he was about to load the cash in automatic teller machines.

A static surveillance team seized ₹ 4 lakh from a car at Pooluvapatti in Tiruppur North constituency.