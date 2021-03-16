Unaccounted cash seized in Anthiyur, Dharmapuri

Erode

16 March 2021 22:38 IST

Officials of a static surveillance team seized ₹ 1,80,500 from a vehicle at Anthiyur Assembly constituency here on Tuesday.

The team intercepted the four-wheeler, driven by Sakthivel, and found the cash. Since, he did not produce any valid documents, the cash was seized. So far, 31 cases of cash seizures were reported while 12 cases of cash seized were released after documents were submitted. A total of ₹ 50,94,410 was seized of which ₹ 15,72,000 was released. So far cash no case of cash seizures was reported in the Assembly constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West) and Bhavani, while seizures were reported in other five constituencies.

In Dharmapuri, flying squad seized ₹9.70 lakh from a vehicle here on Tuesday. The undocumented cash was handed over to the Sub-Collector's office. Similarly, a static surveillance team seized ₹1.14 lakh from a vehicle in Pennagaram.

