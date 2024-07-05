Unaccounted cash seized from office in Erode

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹10.98 lakh from the office of the Rural Development Department at the Collectorate.

Based on a tip-off that commission is being received from contractors for allotting tender to various projects, sleuths raided the office in the evening functioning on the fifth floor.

Mohan Babu, Assistant Executive Engineer, who is serving at the office at Gobichettipalayam is holding in-charge of the office in Erode. During the raid, officials found the cash in the office, including ₹58,000 with Mr. Babu. The raid continued till late hours..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.