Unaccounted cash seized from office in Erode

Published - July 05, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹10.98 lakh from the office of the Rural Development Department at the Collectorate.

Based on a tip-off that commission is being received from contractors for allotting tender to various projects, sleuths raided the office in the evening functioning on the fifth floor.

Mohan Babu, Assistant Executive Engineer, who is serving at the office at Gobichettipalayam is holding in-charge of the office in Erode. During the raid, officials found the cash in the office, including ₹58,000 with Mr. Babu. The raid continued till late hours..

