Unaccounted cash seized from house
Members of the flying squad seized ₹50,000 unaccounted cash from the house of R. Elangovan, chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank, at Pethanaickenpalayam in Attur taluk here on Wednesday.
Based on a tipoff that cash and gift items were kept in the house for distributing to voters, personnel conducted a search operation on the premises of his house and found the cash. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.