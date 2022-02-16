Unaccounted cash seized from house

Members of the flying squad seized ₹50,000 unaccounted cash from the house of R. Elangovan, chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank, at Pethanaickenpalayam in Attur taluk here on Wednesday.

Based on a tipoff that cash and gift items were kept in the house for distributing to voters, personnel conducted a search operation on the premises of his house and found the cash. Police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.