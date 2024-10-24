Unaccounted cash of ₹4.06 lakh seized from two sub-registrar offices in Erode

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, raided the sub-registrar offices at Avalpoondurai and Sathyamangalam and seized unaccounted cash of ₹4.06 lakh on Wednesday night.

A five-member team entered the office at Avalpoondurai in Modakkurichi taluk in the evening and closed the doors. The team searched rooms and found unaccounted cash ₹2,56,000. However, no officials claimed ownership of the cash. The raid continued till late in the evening and officials held inquiries with the officials and staff at the office. The team seized the cash and left.

Likewise, a 10-member team raided the office at Sathyamangalam and seized ₹1.50 lakh from a document writer. The cash was seized and an inquiry was held. Two cases were registered on Thursday and further inquiry is on.

