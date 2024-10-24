GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash of ₹4.06 lakh seized from two sub-registrar offices in Erode

Published - October 24, 2024 05:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, raided the sub-registrar offices at Avalpoondurai and Sathyamangalam and seized unaccounted cash of ₹4.06 lakh on Wednesday night.

A five-member team entered the office at Avalpoondurai in Modakkurichi taluk in the evening and closed the doors. The team searched rooms and found unaccounted cash ₹2,56,000. However, no officials claimed ownership of the cash. The raid continued till late in the evening and officials held inquiries with the officials and staff at the office. The team seized the cash and left.

Likewise, a 10-member team raided the office at Sathyamangalam and seized ₹1.50 lakh from a document writer. The cash was seized and an inquiry was held. Two cases were registered on Thursday and further inquiry is on.

Published - October 24, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.