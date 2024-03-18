ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted cash, dress materials seized in Erode

March 18, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials counting the cash that was seized in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Election officials seized ₹18.10 lakh cash, gutkha, and dress materials that were transported without valid documents in eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Monday.

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, flying surveillance teams and static surveillance teams were formed to implement MCC and check for violations.

While cash was seized by various teams from motorists in the Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, and Bhavani Assembly constituencies, 736 T-shirts and trousers were seized from a motorist during vehicle check at Thindal Ring Road Roundabout.

A total of 358 kg of gutkha worth ₹2.34 lakh was seized by the a team during vehicle check at Kanjikovil. Thus, items totalling ₹21.03 lakh, including cash, dress materials and gutkha were seized by election officials.

