GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unaccounted cash, dress materials seized in Erode

March 18, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials counting the cash that was seized in Erode on Monday.

Election officials counting the cash that was seized in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Election officials seized ₹18.10 lakh cash, gutkha, and dress materials that were transported without valid documents in eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Monday.

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, flying surveillance teams and static surveillance teams were formed to implement MCC and check for violations.

While cash was seized by various teams from motorists in the Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, and Bhavani Assembly constituencies, 736 T-shirts and trousers were seized from a motorist during vehicle check at Thindal Ring Road Roundabout.

A total of 358 kg of gutkha worth ₹2.34 lakh was seized by the a team during vehicle check at Kanjikovil. Thus, items totalling ₹21.03 lakh, including cash, dress materials and gutkha were seized by election officials.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.