Unaccounted cash ₹4.42 lakh seized in Erode

Election officials on Monday seized ₹4.42 lakh unaccounted cash from a building contractor in corporation limits.

Members of the flying squad intercepted a car at Senathipalayam, near Rangampalayam, on Chennimalai Road and found the cash in the car that was driven by a 33-old-man from T. Mettupalayam. Since he did not have any valid documents, the money was seized and taken to the office of the Returning Officer in the Corporation office. Later, the cash was deposited in the treasury.

Officials said that urban local body elections for the Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats are scheduled for February 19 and teams were formed to check poll code violations. Hence, any person found carrying cash exceeding ₹50,000 should produce proper records failing which the cash will be seized, they added. The person concerned can produce proper documents in the office and can get their money back, they said.