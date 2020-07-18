Unable to get trips, call taxi owner sells tapioca in his vehicle

Erode

18 July 2020 23:04 IST

With call taxis unable to get trips due to COVID-19 pandemic in the past four months, a taxi owner S. Senthil Kumar along with his wife S. Vigneswari started selling tapioca in their vehicle to earn their for livelihood.

The couple from Municipal Colony in the city covers one area everyday selling tapioca for ₹ 20 to ₹ 30 a kg in the past few weeks. “The idea of selling tapioca in a car is not financially viable. But we are left with no other option as there is no source of income”, said Mr. Senthil Kumar, who pointed out that the vehicle was lying idle for over three months. “We also slice it and make it ready for making chips if consumers want”, said Vigneswari.

“There is no income and we cannot invest in business. Hence, we decided to utilise the vehicle and sell tapioca”, she said. “There is not much profit, but we are happy as we are able to meet the food needs of the family everyday”, the couple added and expressed confidence that the situation will turn normal soon.

