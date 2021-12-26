UN grants special consultative status to Coimbatore-based NGO No Food Waste

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) recently granted the Special Consultative Status to Coimbatore-based NGO No Food Waste.

The NGO’s founder Padmanaban Gopalan said the ECOSOC granted the Special Consultative Status on November 1 based on a recommendation of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations and that a communication from the United Nations was sent on December 17.

Mr. Padmanaban said he was made aware of this initiative in 2019, while being an invitee of the UN at the STI Forum held in New York. The NGO subsequently applied for the Special Consultative Status and submitted supporting documents. “We wanted to align ourselves with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN,” he said.

The Special Consultative Status would provide access to meetings conducted by the UN, allow the NGO to make oral presentations at meetings and allow its members to utilise the facilities of the UN such as documents and libraries, according to the communication. Mr. Padmanaban said this would help No Food Waste in becoming a “global movement” to collaborate with other organisations to minimise food wastage.

Founded in 2014 in Coimbatore, No Food Waste is a food recovery and food waste management network that focuses on collecting surplus food from weddings, parties and other places to distribute among the people in need. As of 2021, the NGO is functioning in 20 cities in southern India with around 500 volunteers in each of these cities. Mr. Padmanaban said No Food Waste had been working with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in all the districts of the State at present and planned to scale up to other cities in India next year.