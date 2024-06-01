Umpteen takeaways on final day of The Hindu  Education Plus Career Counselling Fair in Coimbatore

Taking informed decisions, making the most of educational content in YouTube, developing self-confidence, importance of choosing a career suiting aptitude, relentless pursuit of aim, keeping sync with technological developments in core engineering and software domains, and the need to learn soft skills were elaborated upon by experts on Saturday, the final day of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair.

They were facilitated to chalk out their career in the realms of engineering, medicine, chartered accountancy, Indian civil services, and entrepreneurship.

Unlike a decade back, enormous information was available in open source platforms and, in fact, the task is to sift through the maze to identify the content sought, Dharini, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee, said.

A thorough study of the school content of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and listening to videos on these contents by leveraging the utility of technology were enough to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination with high scores for students categorised ‘Average’ as well, Ms. Dharini said.

Survajith S. Krishnan, chartered accountant and member, managing committee of the Coimbatore branch of Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), said hard work, dedication and passion were all that were required to clear chartered accountancy exam. Chartered accountants are held in high esteem as they serve as intermediaries between the government and the public. The expenditure for completing chartered accountancy was much lesser compared to other mainstream professional programmes. From the 2024-25 academic session, the exam schedule is thrice a year: during May, September and January, he said.

Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi expressed apprehensions over what he termed as the “hype” surrounding Artificial Intelligence. Degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence may not mean much in future. Mainstream IITs and NITs have no course in AI, which was only a tool, he pointed out.

The focus of computer-based degree programmes ought to be on frontier areas including Artificial Super Intelligence, high-performance computing and ubiquitous computing. Multi-disciplinary study, and core engineering with updated computing skills, and semi-conductor packaging techniques are what would hold promise for the future, Mr. Gandhi said.

Charles Godwin, HR leader and public speaker, Zoho Corporation, emphasised that acquisition of skills in varied domains alongside formal education is all that would matter for succeeding in any chosen career.

Opportunities were aplenty, and succeeding in a career chosen out of interest was not a difficulty for students exposing themselves to real-time jobs through internships and projects Mr. Godwin said.

D. Lakshmanan, Principal, Park College of Engineering and Technology said a thorough grounding in fundamentals was necessary to keep pace with emerging technologies.

Saravana Kumar, Chairman, Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter, and former director - Cognizant Technology Solutions, who moderated the event, also handled a session on ‘Effective Communication Skills for Career Success’. Citing a study by Harvard University, Mr. Kumar said 85% success in career comes from soft skills.

The career fair was presented by Park Group of Institutions. Associated partners constituted DJ Education and Training MAAC Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Coimbatore, and The Institute of Charted Accountants of India.