Umbrella mandatory at liquor outlets in Tiruppur

Tipplers who will line up at Tasmac outlets in Tiruppur district from May 7 should carry an umbrella to ensure personal distancing.

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a press release on Tuesday that customers should wait in the queues under their umbrellas. “Liquor will not be provided to those who come without umbrellas,” the release said.

On April 27, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan posted a video in his Twitter page suggesting the use of umbrellas to maintain physical distancing amid the COVID-19 lockdown under the campaign name ‘Umbrella Challenge’.

Other regulations for Tasmac outlets include maintaining a distance of six feet between two persons, no more than five people shall be allowed to gather at a particular time, having additional employees at the outlets to prevent crowding, disinfection of the outlets and employees wearing masks and gloves.

Apart from liquor seekers, the public who venture outside to purchase groceries and other essential items have also been advised to carry umbrellas, although it is not mandatory as in the case of Tasmac outlets.