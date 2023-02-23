ADVERTISEMENT

Ulster University faculty explore scope for synergy with Indian institutions

February 23, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Senior faculty of Ulster University, Northern Ireland, interact with teachers and students of higher educational institutions in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Senior faculty of Ulster University, Northern Ireland, interacted with faculty of higher educational institutions here to explore scope for partnerships in specific areas of digital technology.

In their talk titled ‘An Evening with the Future’ recently, the faculty showcased the comprehensive research eco-system in Ulster University to enable teachers and students in State and private universities and colleges here to identify areas of synergy.

Jim McLaughlin, Professor of Advance Functional Materials, School of Engineering, and Research Director (Engineering), Ulster University, spoke on ‘Future of Digital Health Care with focus on Biomedical Engineering & Nanotechnology’. Christopher Nugent, Head, School of Computing, and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, spoke on ‘Future of Computing Sciences with focus on AI, IOT and Data Sciences’.

Selvin David Noel, Country Manager - India, Global Recruitment and Engagement, Ulster University, said, the interaction was a testing ground to establish partnerships with higher educational institutions in India.

