HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ulster University faculty explore scope for synergy with Indian institutions

February 23, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Senior faculty of Ulster University, Northern Ireland, interact with teachers and students of higher educational institutions in Coimbatore recently.

Senior faculty of Ulster University, Northern Ireland, interact with teachers and students of higher educational institutions in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Senior faculty of Ulster University, Northern Ireland, interacted with faculty of higher educational institutions here to explore scope for partnerships in specific areas of digital technology.

In their talk titled ‘An Evening with the Future’ recently, the faculty showcased the comprehensive research eco-system in Ulster University to enable teachers and students in State and private universities and colleges here to identify areas of synergy.

Jim McLaughlin, Professor of Advance Functional Materials, School of Engineering, and Research Director (Engineering), Ulster University, spoke on ‘Future of Digital Health Care with focus on Biomedical Engineering & Nanotechnology’. Christopher Nugent, Head, School of Computing, and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, spoke on ‘Future of Computing Sciences with focus on AI, IOT and Data Sciences’.

Selvin David Noel, Country Manager - India, Global Recruitment and Engagement, Ulster University, said, the interaction was a testing ground to establish partnerships with higher educational institutions in India.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.